Edo Polls: Obaseki vows to tame Edo aggressors called Lions, Tigers

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN – THE candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has vowed to tame aggressors called ‘lions and tigers’ sponsored to cause violence in the election.

He made the promise at Ward 10 Campaign rally on Sunday in Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

His pledge to tame the aggressors followed intelligence report, urging him to suspend his campaign at the maternal home of a prominent politician in Opoji.

His comment comes weeks after one of the candidates in the election was seen addressing suspected hoodlums codenamed ‘lions and tigers’ in a video.

While urging PDP members and supporters not to succumb to threats, Obaseki said, “we will tame the lions and tigers” in Edo State.

He assured that residents of the area that “adequate security would be provided on election day”, he said.

The PDP candidate promised to construct the Opoji-Irrua road and attract more development to the area if re-elected.

Vanguard News Nigeria

