Edo Poll: Otu of Igarra lauds Ize-Iyamu, donates N1m

Ize-Iyamu promises active involvement of traditional rulers in government

.to partner with them to fight insecurity

The Otu of Igarra, High Chief Joseph Mayaki Akpeji, has donated the sum of 1 million naira to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19th Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu.

He made the donation on behalf of the Eziobe traditional council, Akoko Edo, on Thursday when the APC candidate visited his palace.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, were accompanied by the former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena, the member representing Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Deputy Majority Leader, Comrade Peter Akpatason, and other leaders of the APC.

According to High Chief Joseph Mayaki Akpeji, the Otu of Igarra and head of the Eziobe traditional council, the 1 million naira donation was an expression of his support for the APC and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, particularly with the sound plans highlighted in his SIMPLE agenda manifesto to develop the state and improve security through partnership with the traditional council and other community heads, and to aid his campaign in delivering its message to the entire 192 wards of the State and score the majority votes on September 19.

Joined by the Oshemi of Igarra, Oshimdase of Igarra, and the Oshidu of Igarra, High Chief Joseph Mayaki Akpeji prayed for the candidate and his running mate after endorsing them and declaring to offer full support to the APC during the campaign and at the polls.

“We shall send a powerful delegation to Benin for your inauguration after the expected peaceful and successful election. We have all resolved to support you and to cast our votes for you in Igarra as a whole,” the Otu of Igarra said.

“We will do all we can to support your election in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.”

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Mallam Gani Audu, who thanked the traditional ruler for his donation and blessings, were decorated with the traditional Igarra “Itowoji” clothes to symbolize their acceptance and adoption as the preferred candidate in the election.

Meanwhile, the APC candidate was also at the palace of the Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, where he further assured the traditional rulers of his plans and readiness to maintain active collaborations and partnership with them in the development of their domains if elected as the next Governor of the State.

Ize-Iyamu said traditional rulers and other community heads hold important roles in the state as one of the closest forms of leadership to the people and the custodian of their cultural values. He promised to bring to an end the era of them being treated as mere ceremonial office-holders and actively involve them in the governance of the state.

He said: “In my documented SIMPLE agenda manifesto, we recognized the pre-eminence of traditional rulers. It is not enough to give them ceremonial attention, traditional rulers must be part of the running of government because of the special roles they play and their closeness to the people. A partnership between traditional rulers and the government, for instance, can help solve the problem of insecurity with effective monitoring and intelligence gathering.”

“I am able to show you this document to your Highnesses because the Bible says where there is no vision the people perish. For the past four years, we have had a government without a clear cut agenda,” Ize-Iyamu said.

