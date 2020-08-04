Vanguard Logo

Edo pensioners happy, no longer wear black, says Shaibu

Edo Deputy Governor hits back at ex-deputy speaker
Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu

Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu on Tuesday said that pensioners in the state no longer wear black nor take to the streets because the government had made their welfare a priority.

He spoke in Ibillo, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state while addressing a campaign rally.

“Our first citizens no longer take to the streets to protest the non-payment of their pension and entitlements

“They no longer wear black to protest. Gov. Godwin Obaseki has taken them off the streets. We, the people of the state, are going to return him back to the office to continue the good work he has been doing for the past three and a half years.

“Some lawmakers have been mobilised to buy your votes, please use your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to thrown them out,” he said.

