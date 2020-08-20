Edo: Otaru of Igarra refutes donation to campaign reports

Kindly Share This Story:

BENIN CITY – THE Otaru of Igarra, HRH Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II has dispelled reports that he made a donation of one million naira to the campaign funds of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu when he visited Akoko-Edo local government area to seek royal blessings.

A statement signed by five palace chiefs which are Odovidi Okomayin, Okomayin Ojo; Oseh, Chief D. A. Ojo; Okomayin, Okomayin Obende; Emah, Emma Adebayo and Ukana Agumagu, Ezekiel Ukanah said Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP visited the palace just like Ize-Iyamu and the APC did for royal blessings.

They said the Otaru of Igarra is non-partisan and he is open to all political parties and politicians.

The statement said some headlines reading “Igarra monarch donates N1m to Ize-Iyamu” was misleading as the said donor did that in his private capacity adding that the donor, which the statement referred to as Joseph Mayaki Akpeji is not the traditional ruler of Igarra.

Part of the state read: “It should be pointed out that Joseph Mayaki Akpeji is someone who holds himself out as the Otu of Igarra. By law, the title of Out of Igarra is a minor chieftaincy exclusive to the Anona family of Igarra and over which the Otaru of Igarra is the prescribed authority (as the Otaru is the Prescribed Authority over the entire Igarra/Akuku Clan). It should be noted that Eziobe Traditional Council is not known to Igarra tradition and Chieftaincy laws of Edo State.

