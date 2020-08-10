Edo: How we use entrepreneurship to crush joblessness – Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu has revealed how the Obaseki administration was able to cushion the effect of Austerity Measure that was created by the Oshiomhole’s administration before handing over the State to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on media Mr. Benjamin Atu yesterday in Benin, the Deputy Governor emphasized that “our administration has penetrated the grassroots through meeting financial obligations of businesses. This he has done because regular financial institutions owing to their nature cannot put down funds for the low-income business.

“According to him, “We took over a State with the huge challenge of crushing Austerity Measure with dwindling economic Fortunes of our people. The only way we were able to tackle it was to embark upon aggressive effort in raising entrepreneurs and building entrepreneurial spirit among the people.

“As a government, we want the poor in our midst to have access to means of production, turn them into entrepreneurs in their own right, employers of labour and masters of their economic destiny, with the ability to turn the economic fortune of the State around for the better.”

The Edo State Deputy Governor revealed that we discover that microcredit will enable us to achieve our objectives faster because micro-credit can be used to benefit poor entrepreneurs as a major fillip in removing people from the poverty line. This the government has proven by various forms of Microcredit programs to bring about their sustained development.

He maintained that “the objective of our administration is to achieve the happiness, economic enhancement, and independence of the poorest, the weakest, the most vulnerable and disadvantaged”

“In the absence of alternative funds for this group of people, the Obaseki government took it as a social responsibility and obligation, to provide them with necessary credit as we cannot continue to neglect them because they are in the Majority”

He emphasized that one of the major achievements of this poverty alleviation program is that it was carefully packaged to meet the desire of the people at the grass-root, people who have never experienced direct benefit from government in any form.

The Deputy Governor maintained that “all cruelty springs from weakness. The ongoing cruelty they are doing is scrabbling for power to deprive the Edo Central people of their chances. Obaseki is left with one term as a Governor when reelected but Ize-Iyamu will seek for a two-term in office as a Governor and the people of Edo Central may wait forever for their time to be a Governor if Ize-Iyamu is allowed to have his way.

The seat of the Governor of Edo State belongs to Edo people and not only can they decide who occupies the seat at any point in time. In 2016 they decided in favour of Obaseki and on September 19 they will revalidate their previous decision by voting for the PDP and Godwin Obaseki. Where Obaseki goes the people of Edo State are determined to go in the September election. Obaseki became a Governor by the Grace of God and the will of Edo People and no man can take the Glory for what God has done. Oshiomhole can’t share the Glory of God with him.

While urging the people to support Obaseki reelection and ignore all the takes by moonlight lies of the opposition saying, “even the fiercest critics and rivals of Obaseki has acknowledged that Obaseki is not corrupt and he has efficiently deployed the resources of the State to impact upon the lives of those who need government the most”.

“Those who held contrary opinion about the achievements of the Obaseki’s administration are doing so out of ignorance of what’s happening in the State. Obaseki is a legend in terms of performance and a Saint in terms of management of the State resources Comrade Shaibu said”

