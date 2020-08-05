Edo guber: Ize-Iyamu now a lone ranger ― PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council on Edo governorship election, Wednesday, described the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate in the Edo guber election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as a loner now left to walk alone by leaders and chieftains of his party.

The PDP stated this in a release signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, secretary, publicity sub-committee of the campaign council.

Describing Ize-Iyamu as a political wanderer “who has been hovering around without the backing and participation of his party in Edo State,” the party said voters are waiting to make their choice known on September 19.

“Ize-Iyamu has since been deserted by his party after the Edo state chairman of the APC, Anslem Ojezua, declared that the APC has no candidate and that such explains why he is not campaigning for Ize-Iyamu.

“Nigerians can now see why Ize-Iyamu’s campaign does not have the participation of APC members in the state and why he is stuck with the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who also has no party, having been dismissed from the APC by his kinsmen in his ward.

“This is why Ize-Iyamu’s rallies are attended only by hired campaigners brought for him by the “partyless” Oshiomhole, from Kogi, Imo and other states; hirelings who cannot even respond to the slogan of the APC and have no electoral value in the Edo election.

“Our campaign counsels Ize Iyamu to stop wasting his time and embarrassing himself by following Oshiomhole, who is leading him to nowhere,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: