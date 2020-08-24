Edo Guber: Delta APC, PDP spokespersons in war of words

Kindly Share This Story:

…APC is a gathering of confused and unserious jokers – PDP

…PDP is synonymous with unseriousness and confusion – APC

By Perez Brisibe

SPOKESPERSONS for the Delta State chapters of the All Progressives Congress, APC and ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, have both taken their political rivalry a notch higher with both party chieftains using derogatory terms on themselves over the role played by the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa ahead of the polls.

Trouble started when Governor Okowa while campaigning with his Edo State counterpart, urged the people to return Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term in office to replicate the prosperity for all Deltans in the state and create a synergy between him and the Edo State Governor in the area of roads construction and other developmental ventures.

Accusing Governor Okowa of allegedly diverting state funds to fund the governorship election of Obaseki, the APC in a statement by its publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, also asked the Edo people not to fall for the prosperity for all Deltans mantra of Governor Okowa stressing that the mantra has since become poverty for all Deltans describing it as a ruse and a mere superficial statement calculated to hoodwink the gullible.

Reacting to the claims of the APC, the Delta State PDP publicity secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Ozuoza described the party as a gathering of confused and unserious jokers who have nothing better to do than bark, like lazy dogs, at everything they see or hear, without reason.

He also took a swipe at Mr. Imonina who he said has been brutally exposed as an imposter by what he described as a faction of the APC in the state saying,

“Our advice to Sylvester Imonina is to try as much as possible to clear his head of bitterness and confusion, clear his name from the damning allegation of impersonation which his own party has brought on his head and to also try as much as possible to understand what party politics really means.”

Apparently angered by the outburst of the PDP spokesperson, Mr. Imonina accused him of lacking character and finesse in public discourse and utterances said: “We want to state that Delta PDP is the one whose name and activities are synonymous with unseriousness and confusion.

“Delta PDP on the other hand, an amalgam of political jobbers is known to bully every voice that does not align with the Pharoah. Delta State has been turned to a fiefdom where the Governor’s sense of nepotism smells to high heaven.

“While his daughter is an SSA with a budget of over N300million, his wife through her pet project is rolling in millions of Naira, his brothers smiling to banks on a daily basis, Deltans continue to wallow in abject poverty.”

VANGUARD

