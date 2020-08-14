Edo Guber: 12 male, 2 female candidates jostle for office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin-City

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that 14 political parties have presented candidates for the forthcoming Edo governorship election.

Professor Bolade Eyinla, the Technical Advisor to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said this during a virtual meeting with journalists in Edo organised by the International Press Council, IPC, on the role of journalists in Edo election.

He said that 12 of the political parties presented male governorship candidates while two presented female candidates.

According to him, the commission had already deployed non-sensitive materials for the election while the sensitive materials would arrive at the CBN two days to the election for deployment in local government areas and polling units.

According to him, the commission will post-election results on the viewing portal from various polling units.

“It is not anything near what we call electronic transmission of results. The portal was created to bring results recorded on form EC8 and pasted at the various polling units.

“It is that same result pasted at the various polling units that INEC will upload to the portal for everybody to see,” he added.

Eyinla urged the electorate to make good use of the portal, adding that it would help clear their doubts where necessary.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

