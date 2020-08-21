Breaking News
Translate

Edo governorship election: APC tasks Gov. Obaseki on peaceful polls

On 3:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo to ensure fair and peaceful process in the Sept. 19 governorship election.

Mr Patrick Obahiagbon, Vice Chairman, Communication and Publicity of the APC National Campaign Council, gave the advice on Friday at a news conference in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Edo governorship election another litmus test for INEC — Activist

According to Obahiagbon, nobody’s ambition was worth the blood of any Edo resident.

“The protection of the integrity of the Edo Governorship election from the brooding and sprawling violence is a collective obligation.

“This must be shared by all well-meaning citizens and groups interested in the survival of democracy and the constitutional rights and freedom of the people to determine the leadership of their state and their representatives in government,” he  said.

He urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led-government in Edo to uphold the rule of law, democratic ethics and constitutionalism to ensure peaceful conduct of the election in the state. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!