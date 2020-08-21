Edo election will put final end to political godfatherism — Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday said that the Sept. 19 governorship election would put a final end to godfatherism in the state.

Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this during his ward to ward campaign tour across the 10 wards in Esan North East Local Government Area.

He said that the election was very vital for, not just the state, but the country at large, as the decision had to be made whether or not the state should move forward.

Describing Edo Central Senatorial District of the state as a PDP enclave, he urged members of the party and its supporters not to succumb to threats and intimidation.

He said that the state and Nigeria did not belong to a few people.

Earlier, Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman of the PDP state campaign council, had urged party members to keep vigil toward ensuring that votes counted in the election.

Orbih said that, not only would the party mobilise members and its supporters to vote, but would ensure that the votes counted.

“We will not sleep. We are doing everything possible to ensure that you vote and votes count.

“We will not allow anybody to subvert the will of the people.

“In this election, we will not only vote, but, we must defend our votes”, he said.

