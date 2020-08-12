Breaking News
Edo Election: ‘PDP gaining more support across Edo’

Edo election

As the governorship election in Edo State draws nearer, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has continued to gain more supporters and sympathy across the 18 Local Government Areas of state.

This is coming as the party embarked on its electioneering campaign in various Local Government Areas in the state. The party has recorded large turnouts of party supporters at campaign grounds.

The highly elated governor told the mammoth crowd in Uromi that he needed to complete the good job he started four years ago, hence the continuity. He urged them to come out en mass and vote PDP in the next governorship election, saying APC has no place in Edo anymore.

Gov. Obaseki thanked the crowd for identifying with the Party that truly owned Edo State.

A party supporter Mr Benjamin Anselem said Gov Obaseki deserves reelection and that no true Edo son will vote APC in the September governorship election.

According to him, “the good job of the governor cannot be aborted at this point. This is the time we need him more to continue with his work. He is too refined and transparent. He is gradually transforming Edo State to the admiration of all”. He said.

Meanwhile, the accusations against APC and the sacked chairman, Adams Oshiomohle of pressuring INEC to obtain extra result sheets continues unabated.

The PDP National Spokesman made the accusations in a press release from the party’s headquarters last week which INEC or APC have failed to deny.

