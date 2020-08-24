Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Monday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure “integrity, honesty, fairness and unfeigned commitment” in the conduct of the forthcoming election in the state.

Addressing journalists in Benin City Chairman, CAN Edo State, Bishop Oyonnude Kure also called on all religious leaders and heads of its blocs to pass a congressional warning to their members against the use of violence in achieving the aspirations of their candidates.

Kure said the coming election has become a source of worry to the body of Christ adding that CAN condemns all actions threatening peace in the state.

He said: “CAN believes that political campaigns should provide a veritable and an enabling opportunity for candidates to market their manifestoes to the electorates and explain their programmes to them.

Meanwhile, a Coalition of Christian Leaders have endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu ahead of the election.

The coalition, comprising of church leaders cutting across various Christian denominations in Edo State, announced the endorsement of the APC candidate at its one-day conference in Benin city.

In a communique released at the end of the conference, the church leaders encouraged Christians in Edo State, notwithstanding the denominations, to vote massively for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu at the polls, while also calling for non-violent elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria

