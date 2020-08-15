Edo Campaign: Electorate defy rain to receive Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

Electorate in Avbiosi Ward 5, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo on Friday defied an afternoon rain in support of Gov. Godwin Obaseki campaign tour in the area.

Obaseki, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate ahead of the Sept. 19 gubernatorial election in the state, lauded the electorate for their resilience and commitment shown to him and his campaign team.

According to him, I want to thank you all for waiting even when it’s raining. I don’t want to keep you too long in the rain. I am really impressed to see this large gathering.

“You can now see the importance of umbrella. Even in the rain, you still waited to see and hear from me.

“This is the first campaign we are witnessing downpour, it also shows the uniqueness of this Ward. Anything you ask me to do is what I will do, I will tar the road from Avbiosi to Uzeba,” Obaseki said.

The governor, however, donated N1 million to Avbiosi Football Club.

Speaking at the campaign ground, a PDP woman leader, Mrs Elizabeth Oje, thanked the governor for extending development to their community.

“Why are we not going to welcome our governor; he has done well for us and we have to show him love, the rain is even a sign of blessing,” she said.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, the state Chairman, Edo PDP Campaign Council Dan Orbih, former Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Ogiadomhe and other party dignitaries.

Vanguard News Nigeria

