Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye assures CSOs on NASS passage of Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Kindly Share This Story:

Says is sacrosanct, non-negotiable

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Frank Okiye, has assured Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Center For Liberty (CFL) and Smiles Africa International, on National Assembly’s passage of Electoral Act Amendment Bill before the end of 2020.

This was contained in a statement signed by the coordinator of Smiles International, Purpose Iserhienrhien, where it quoted Hon Okiye making the assurance during a courtesy visit by leaders of the CSOs to his office in Benin.

The two CSOs currently are on joint advocacy pressing for Electoral Reforms including other core issues bordering on democratic governance and social change in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: CSO urges NASS to pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill

According to the statement the Speaker assured that “as soon as we reconvene the house, we will take it as part of our duty to pass a resolution urging the National Assembly to fast track the passage of the Amendment.”

But he (Okiye) while ruing the non-passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill before the next governorship election in Edo State, Okiye however expressed the confidence that the bill could still be passed this year.

The groups had embarked on a peaceful march to the Edo State House of Assembly, Benin, demanding for a resolution that will urge the National Assembly in Abuja, to accelerate the passage of the Electoral Bill, currently before the 9th Senate.

He said, “They need to, reform our electoral processes, is sacrosanct, and we believe that passing the bill this year is doable by the 9th National Assembly.

“The fact that it has to be reformed, we need a new law, we need a cleanup of the old order and form it into a new reality and a new order, and this is not a negotiable fact.

“We support every genuine effort to reform our electoral laws, in the world over today analysis has shown that democracy is still the best form of government.

“Therefore, the need to have an enduring electoral reform is a feat that must be achieved.”

Earlier in his remarks, Coordinator, Smiles International, Purpose Iserhienrhien, had urged the leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly to pass a resolution urging the National Assembly to ensure the quick passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill this year, describing as the most sought after legislation.

“Most instructive is the fact that Electoral Reforms now represent a major Citizens Charter of Demand to the National Assembly for the year 2020.

“Ten years after Electoral Act 2010 was passed, Nigerians are eager to have Electoral Act 2020 (Repeal and Re-enactment), and we dare say that there is no better legacy on Electoral Reforms than to give Nigerians a brand new act this year.

“Nigerians will be most delighted to have Electoral Act 2020; and so also will CFL and other partners implementing a people-driven Electoral Reform Advocacy (ERA) with the support of the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA),” the statement added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: