Edo Assembly: Court remands seven over possession of firearms

Kindly Share This Story:



By Ozioruva Aliu

AN Edo state High Court sitting in Benin City presided over by a vacation judge Monday remanded in police custody, seven persons that were nabbed by the police allegedly in possession of firearms during the recent crisis that engulfed the state house of assembly when seventeen of the lawmakers were accused of attempting to invade the house.

The suspects identified as Festus Agbonrenren (25 years), Odion Osayande (23 years), Ogbeiwe Wilfred (52 years), Morgan Uwaigboe (47 years), Osayomore Salami (25 years), Ifeoluwa Oladele (36 years), and Iginobaro Collins (26 years) were arrested on August 6 within the premises of the Edo Assembly complex with five double-barrel long guns, two single barrel long guns, and 10 live cartridges.

They are alleged to have confessed that they were armed by persons in government.

The presiding Judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, ordered that the suspects be remanded in police custody till Sept. 3 when their plea would be taken, after the originating motion which has been slated for today

Counsel to the suspects, Mr Mattias Obayuwana told the court that there was an enrolment order directed by IG, adding that suspects were bided to have appeared in court on Tuesday, Aug. 25, for hearing and not Monday.

Obayuwana said he was shocked that the prosecuting counsel brought the suspects to court but the prosecutor said he was not aware of such order.

Justice Ikponmwonba adjourned the sitting to Aug. 25 for originating motion with respect of enforcement of Fundamental Human Right

She however ordered that the suspects should not be brought along to court, adding that the court does not need the unnecessary attention that the presence of the suspects have generated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: