Edo: APC alleges vandalization of Assembly complex by Obaseki

The APC State Media Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki vandalizing the complex of the Edo House of Assembly as part of his bid to enforce the continuation of what it described as an “illegal formation of a partial Assembly.”

Reacting to the blockade of the Edo Assembly on Thursday by security officials, Mr. John Mayaki, the Chairman of the State Media Campaign Council, claimed that the Governor besieged the complex out of fear that his illegal house of just 5 members will be overturned and replaced with a more representative Assembly.

He said: “The outgoing Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has placed the independence of the legislative arm and the democracy of Edo State on trial.”

“He has ordered the vandalism ruin and destruction of the Assembly complex under the pretense of a renovation exercise out of fear that his illegally-formed Assembly of just four members will be overturned and replaced with a more representative one.”

“It should be recalled that National Assembly ruled that the Assembly formed by Mr. Godwin Obaseki last year after abducting some members-elect dead in the night was illegally done and, therefore, is unknown to law. Regardless of this, and loud outcry from the people of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki persisted in the illegality and denied representation to 14 members.”

“Since then, five more members, led by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Yekini Idiaye, has since renounced the illegal gathering of Mr. Godwin Obaseki and maintained their support for the All Progressives Congress.”

“Out of an Assembly of 24 members, 19 members have backed out of Obaseki’s illegality and declared their support for the APC. Is it not against common logic and all principles of democracy for the Governor to claim to have an Assembly of just 5 members out of the elected 24?”

“The Governor has created needless panic and fear in the state once again because he is afraid that the 19 members, who represent an overwhelming majority, will set aside his illegality. He has invaded the Assembly complex, and the adjoining Ring Road, with thugs and all manner of people to block the Assembly complex, while also commissioning its destruction, including roof removal to prevent any sitting.”

“It amounts to Executive recklessness, disregard for the principle of separation of powers, and complete irresponsibility for Mr. Godwin Obaseki to insist he must dictate to the House of Assembly on who it must elect as Speaker, more so with just the support of 5 members out of elected 24.”

