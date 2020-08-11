Edo 2020: Your performance will speak for you, monarch tells Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The traditional ruler of Anwain in Etsako East Local Government of Edo North HRM Mufutairu Iyoha Oare the Eramah Anwian of Anwain kingdom on Tuesday, have assured the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Governor Godwin Obaseki his performance as governor of the state in the last four years would boost re-election bid just as he assured him that whatever he desired from members of the Anwain community will be double for him in the forthcoming September Governorship election.

The monarch spoke when Obaseki led his campaign team to his palace.

A statement by the Senior Special Adviser to Edo Deputy governor, Benjamin Atu quoted him as saying that “This community road has been a disaster for years until your intervention.

“We were cut off from Edo state until you gave us a good road that integrated us back as members of the state. We cannot forget such gestures. Governments have been coming and going and no government remembered that we exist. But Obaseki came and connected us back to the State through a good road.”

The monarch claimed “it used to take 24hours to come out from the community to the main road but today the story is no more the same. In less than an hour, you can now approach various parts of the State due to a good network of roads.

“Your Excellency, we were preparing to receive you like a carnival on the 12th of this month but you came today, otherwise you would have known what is called a reception of honour.

“Go to other areas to the campaign; you don’t need to campaign in this community because this community has no other option than the PDP. Anywhere Obaseki Shaibu stands that’s where the entire Anwain community will stand.”

Vanguard

