The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo chapter, has vowed to send Gov. Godwin Obaseki packing from the Dennis Osadebey House, come Sept. 19.

The youth stated this during the inauguration of the youth wing of the APC Governorship Candidate Campaign Council in Esan West and Owan West local government areas, on Tuesday.

Mr Dennis Idahosa, the Director-General, Youth and Students’ Mobilisation for the State Campaign Council, who inaugurated the youth wing, said that the party aimed to record 99 percent victory in the governorship election.

Idahosa, who is the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, urged the coordinators of the youth wing to take the manifesto of Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate, christened: “SIMPLE Agenda” to all nooks and crannies of their council areas.

While appealing to them to eschew violence as they would be going about the campaign, Idahosa, however, said that they must all be resolute in their quest to ensure victory for the party.

According to him, “Although we seek victory, we must go about it in a peaceful manner. We must try to avoid any act of violence; but we must be resolute in our bid to regain the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We have all it takes to come out victorious, especially when you consider the record of achievements of the party while Mr Adams Oshiomhole was the governor.

“In addition to this, we have a sellable candidate in the person of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Let’s us all go out and propagate his “SIMPLE agenda” message to the people,” he said.

Also, Mr Johnson Iyamu, Secretary of the Youths and Students’ Mobilisation, urged the coordinators to, in turn, go and inaugurate 100-member executives in their respective local governments.

He said that 50-member executives should also be inaugurated at the ward level, adding that they should take the Ize-Iyamu agenda to every nook and cranny of their areas.

Present at the inauguration was the APC Senatorial Youth Leader for Edo North, Mr Dirisu Otinomo and Chairman, Media Sub-committee for Youths and Students’ Mobilisation, Mr Collins Osagae. (NAN)

Vanguard

