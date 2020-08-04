Edo 2020: We restored pride, dignity to Edo people — Edo deputy governor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin city

Edo state deputy governor Comrade Philip Shaibu on Tuesday, said the current administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki restored the pride and dignity to Edo people through the administration’s focus on development.

A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media, Benjamin Atu said Obaseki reshaped the state through a “vision, mission and value system.”

The statement reads: “One of the key planks of the current administration is to initiate policies and programs that are aimed at empowering our people and encouraging the ordinary man or woman to be economically independent.

“We are developing the state’s economy, impacting the lives of the people directly, and promoting commerce and industry. We are seeking re-election to enable us to create more opportunities for the good people of Edo State.

“We are improving the workforce in the state and creating a conducive environment for industries to grow. The era of Oshiomhole where our local engineers and professionals were abandoned for foreign contractors, should not be continued. We need a government that will continue to open the space for our qualified professionals to compete with others,” the statement noted.

Shaibu said transforming the State to the current level was not an easy task. “We took over a state where the governor who ought to be a role model to the youth was more aggressive than the youth he was elected to model’’.

He urged the people to honestly look back and reflect on the road already traveled

“The Nigerian Union of Teachers is no longer ridiculed at Ring Road over unpaid salaries. In all aspects of social and economic development, this administration has shown more readiness for good governance both in words and in action ” Shaibu added.

Vanguard

