Edo 2020: Two shot as PDP, APC campaign turn bloody

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The campaign between supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu took a violent dimension as two persons identified as Oguma Ojo and Friday Yaya who are supporters of Ize-Iyamu were shot on Friday night by one Omoloju Atere popularly called Ugogo said to be on the run in Ward II in Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government area.

An eye witness said the member representing Akoko-Edo II Hon Emma Agbaje had addressed his supporters where he pledged his support for Ize-Iyamu.

Later that night, the assailant was said to have gone to where the victims were sitting with about four other persons and shot at them.

A family member of one of the victims said the issue has been reported at the police station in Igarra.

Meanwhile the State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu was reportedly engaged in a war of words with his boss, Godwin Obaseki at a leadership meeting Thursday following what they described as failure by the governor to release funds for the election.

It was gathered that trouble started when the governor commenced the meeting and charged everybody to give the election they’re all but this was said to have been instructed as Shaibu was said to have told the governor that he (Obaseki) is not serious in winning the coming election as he allegedly said the governor has neglected the committees formed two weeks earlier with no funding for their activities.

Tension reportedly heightened when he accused the governor of luring him to fight his godfather Oshiomhole and now showing no commitment or seriousness in funding the forthcoming election.

“Mr governor I see you don’t understand what this election is all about. You are not serious about it. Do you think is the little boys carrying laptops here that will do it. If you don’t want to fund the election then I have no business being here. I will back out” Shaibu was said to have declared.

He further urged the governor to release money for the guber campaign and Obaseki was said to have requested for the budget of each of the committees, six of them in number.

But the aides of the two actors; Senior Special Assistant on Media to Shaibu, Benjamin Atu and Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to Obaseki, denied the allegation.

Atu in a statement quoted Shaibu as saying that “Politics has a way of letting you know the inner recess of the human mind.

“My loyalty to Obaseki is sacrosanct and not debatable. No amount of blackmail or propaganda can stop me from serving the interest of Governor Philip Shaibu declared. I will Support Obaseki and make sure he wins the September 19th Governorship election in Edo State”

He called on the People of the state to disregard ongoing rumour. “Expect more of this kind of propaganda from these characters that didn’t wish us well.

Also, Osagie described the incident as false and that the rumour could only have emanated from the APC.

According to him, “The lie that there was a clash between the governor and his deputy should be dismissed in its entirety. Whatever incident they allude to only exists in the imagination of the purveyors.

“There was indeed a meeting with key stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which ended with everyone in high spirit. There was a spirit of cordiality and everyone shared their ideas and inputs on how to deliver the party in the September 19 governorship election.”

Vanguard

