Edo 2020: Tight security as APC, PDP hold rallies in Benin

…Parties differ on Obaseki’s performance

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THERE was tight security Saturday around parts of Benin City and social activities disrupted because of gridlock as the two dominant political parties: the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress APC, held rallies in Benin City.

While the PDP held its rally at Urokpota Hall open ground which created gridlock around Ring Road and adjourning roads, the APC held its own at the Ekheuan Campus of the University of Benin and this also resulted into traffic around Ekheuan Road and adjourning streets.

There was heavy presence of security personnel at both venues which are about four kilometres apart. Security personnel including an Armoured Personnel Carrier were deployed to the venues as early as 8:am

The PDP’s rally was preceded by a carnival-like march, which was organised by the Edo Voters Volunteers Assembly (EVVA), a grassroots voter mobilisation body made up of youths and women, mobilised from the 12 wards in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the rally, Obaseki threatened to deal ruthlessly with political thugs who engage in risky behaviour or undermine law and order in any part of the State.

He also urged residents of the State to call dedicated phone lines whenever they are in distressed ahead of the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in the State.

“Do not be afraid, we are more than them. They cannot overpower us.

“We will tell them that Edo is not a lawless State”, he said.

The governor said the ward-to-ward campaign embarked upon by his party is designed for assessing the needs of Edo people at the community level, in order to bring more impactful projects closer to the people.

On the other, the APC which rally was holding in Oredolocal government area in continuation of its campaigns across the 18 local government areas described the four year administration of Obaseki as “abysmal failure” and urged the people to vote the party put office.

According to a former chairman of Oredo local government council, Osaro Obazee: “Haven failed to perform, we in Oredo have decided to give Obaseki the red card.”

On his part, candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ie-Iyamu said Obaseki reduced the membership of Edo south from majority to minority as he inaugurated only three out of the ten lawmakers that represent the seven local governments in the zone.

He said: “The man who says he is from Oredo refused to inaugurate the two members elected in his local government area. What he did was a conspiracy against Edo South. Can we give somebody who reduced Edo south from majority to minority a second term? What he did was a conspiracy against Edo South. Obaseki has sinned against Edo youths”

While explaining his SIMPLE agenda, he accused Obaseki of failing to empower Edo people as he brought in people from outside the state to do all kinds of job just as he accused him of not judiciously spending the huge security votes he collects monthly.”

On his part, the former national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said “When you have a good product, you don’t need too much advertisement to sell it, Ize-Iyamu is a good product. Four years ago, I did all the talking because it was a hard product to sell. They say I want to be a godfather, if I want to be a godfather, I should be a godfather to a good child”

Vanguard News Nigeria

