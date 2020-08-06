Edo 2020: Support for our re-election has become louder says Edo Deputy Governor

Kindly Share This Story:

….Support mounts for PDP, Obaseki in Edo North

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, on Thursday said that the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki is central to the sustenance of economic development of Edo State and transformation of the people.

‘’ God has ordained Governor Godwin Obaseki to lead Edo State to the Promised Land. The governor has the genuine interest of the development of the human and infrastructure at heart. He has been able to fulfill all the promises he made when he was being given the mandate to rule Edo State in 2016’’

He reiterated that Governor Obaseki remains committed to the welfare of the people and his focus would not change in his second term.

‘’Governor Godwin Obaseki will make Edo State the most developed in the South-South zone’’

‘’In a statement in Benin, Shaibu promised that Obaseki would do everything within his reach to ensure that more jobs were created in the state as well as economic empowerment for the women, youth and elderly.

‘’The voice of support for the re-election of Obaseki is becoming louder in Edo State. We want Obaseki back is being chorused by all and sundry in Edo State. They want to cast their votes for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’’

Shaibu dismissed the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his running mate, Gani Audu.

‘’Adams Oshiomhole, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his running mate, Gani Audu are political noisemakers, mischief makers and fortune seekers. They cannot see the good things that Governor Obaseki is doing now, because of the scale over their eyes. They will be forced to acknowledge the people’s verdict after the victory of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in September’’.

The deputy governor emphasized the commitment, sincerity of purpose, institutional dynamism and administrative character on the part of the Edo State government.

‘’We intensified crime prevention through information and intelligence gathering. We made the roads usable and pass-able. We made the parks peaceful. We focused on channelization plan. We provided streetlights along major streets and culvert in strategic roads to enhance drainage. We will do more for our people’’

He also highlighted the maintenance of existing structures and development of new ones in the state, integrity, character and competence of Governor Obaseki.

‘’Governor Godwin Obaseki formulated a blue print for the economic development in the state. He turned things around for the ultimate benefit of the people’’

He said Oshiomhole offered one of the daftest responses recently on the things he said about Ize-Iyamu in 2016.

‘’Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is not in touch with the true meaning of honesty. He should duck for cover anytime the word honesty is raised in public discourse’’

He called on the good people of Edo State to make judicious use of their electoral power on Saturday, September 19, 2020’’

‘’The Edo State PDP governorship candidate is a role model for other governors in the country. He enjoys the confidence of the good people of Edo State. Adams Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu and Audu represent the wrong way. The people will troop out on Saturday, September 19 to cast their votes for PDP’’.

