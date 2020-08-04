EDO 2020: Success of polls in hands of INEC, security agencies ― Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

….Says odds favour Obaseki

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has said the success of upcoming Edo state governorship elections would depend much on the level of integrity and impartiality committed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Security Agencies.

Wike, Rivers State Governor and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo 2020 Governorship in media remarks in Port Harcourt, charged both key stakeholders to use the Edo election to correct previous mistakes.

He said, “They often interfere with electoral processes, scuttling the will of the electorate. I do not know if I have a hundred percent confidence in INEC for now. Maybe as the days go by, what we will see may give us hope.

“Nigeria prides itself as the giant of Africa and we go to other countries to observe elections and adjudge them free and fair. But we find it difficult to do the same here. We must show one good thing people can learn from us. We want a free and fair election.

“INEC should not be partial. They should use this election to correct the mistakes done in the past. We want to see what was done under President Goodluck Jonathan when Adams Oshiomhole went to Aso Rock to thank him for allowing free and fair election in Edo then.

“We are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct that democracy be protected in Edo election so that one man one vote will count. We will also go to Aso rock to thank him.”

On permutations over who carries the day in Edo 2020, he said, “It is easy to win Edo election. This election will show if Edo people love themselves or not because they have two candidates; one has been demarketed by Oshiomole as not electable.

“Four years ago, Obaseki was the best support for Oshiomhole’s government and he said Osage Ize-Iyamu cannot be trusted with money, and that he is a fake pastor. Even Ize-Iyamu did not challenge such allegations including the one about pouring acid on a fellow student.

“This is the time to stop politicians with questionable character, who say one thing today and another the next day. Integrity, credibility and performance credentials favour Obaseki.

“Oshiomhole should render an apology to Edo people to say that those things he said about Ize-Iyamu were not true and not just to say that he regrets supporting Obaseki then.

“Even now, you can see how the APC campaign is going. It is Oshiomole that is doing the campaign, showing that without him, Edo people will not vote Ize-Iyamu. It is the same nature of godfatherism that Obaseki has resisted.”

