Edo 2020: Seventeen lawmakers hold session urges freezing of assembly account

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE crisis in Edo State House of Assembly continued as the seventeen lawmakers purportedly met Friday in an undisclosed location where they called on banks to freeze the account of the assembly and also resolved to work with the executive arm of government.

The lawmakers are believed to have met in a private residence in the GRA part of Benin City.

The Speaker, Hon Victor Edoror told Saturday Vanguard that they also x-rayed the security situation in the state and called on the state government to give adequate support to the security agencies to provide security for the people.

He said during our sitting, “The deputy speaker raised a motion of urgent public importance as it affects the society, which he said is becoming more worrisome and people are beginning to feel that government can no longer protect life and prosperities in the state.

“After a robust deliberation by the honourable members with various views of concerns, the deputy speaker moved a motion which was seconded by the majority as follows; that Gov. Obaseki as a matter of urgency is directed to set up a security committee in conjunction with the Nigeria police, the department of state service, DSS, and other security outfit concern to reduce to the barest minimum security challenges in the state.”

