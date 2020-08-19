Edo 2020: Publisher calls on candidates on plans, policies for persons with disabilities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As governorship candidates and their supporters intensify campaigns ahead of the Edo Governorship election on September 19, 2020, the Publisher of Disability Advocacy Magazine, Agbo Christian Obiora, Wednesday, called on candidates of political parties vying for the sole governorship position of the state on plans, policies, and programmes for persons with disabilities.

Obiora described the non-inclusion of disability issues by politicians in their campaigns as sadden and gross neglect of these persons in large numbers.

Obiora said: “It is saddened that the campaigns in Edo state for the next governorship election which heated up two weeks ago have been going on without deliberate plans and programmes for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) from any of the candidates.

“I have waited with keen interest as stakeholders in the disability movement in Nigeria to hear the policies and programmes that they have for persons with disabilities in Edo state. I have been so disappointed that none of the candidates have mentioned PWDs in the campaign rallies let alone discussing policies and programmes affecting them as if they are not part of the society.

“It is a known fact that PWDs are poorest of the poor in our society and any right-thinking politician who is serious about reducing poverty must fashion these group of people in the social intervention or poverty reduction programmes and they should also be fashioned into the plans right from the design of campaign document so that their issues should not be afterthought maybe when they begin to agitate.”

He also accused the Edo State of not doing its best over the years in mainstreaming PWDs, because there is no disability law in the state, which it has not domesticated the federal disability law, and issues concerning PWDs not being mentioned in the campaigns going on in the State ahead of the elections, which means that none of the candidates have a plan for them, wherefore their issues would be neglected in the next four years.

“To guide these politicians in Edo State, they should as a matter of urgency reach out to the leadership of Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) in the State, articulate their needs and sign a social contract with them. It is only then that we will know that you are out to assist the poor if you succeed.

“There are issues of non-representation of PWDs in government, appointments should be extended to PWDs. I know many PWDs in the state who are well educated and have the capacity to function as Commissioners, head of agencies, and others”, he stated.

Meanwhile, he (Obiora) demanded that within `100 days in office whosoever emerges Governor of Edo State should ensure that the Disability law in place and also establish a Commission or Board to implement the Disability Law.

“Your government should design a plan to have at least five per cent of the workforce reserved for persons with disabilities.

“As a governor, you should ensure that existing public buildings are equipped with facilities that make them disability friendly and upcoming ones, such mistakes should not be in their plans.

“As a leader of your party in Edo state, it will not be out place if you will influence your party executives to open up space for PWDs to come into politics. It will be nice for PWDs to be among councilors, LG chairmen, and also have representatives in the state, LGs, and wards executives of your party.

“It will not be out of place for you to introduce education allowance for PWDs to encourage them to go to school instead of indulging in street begging.

“All primary and secondary schools should be upgraded to inclusive schools to encourage PWDs to be part of the schooling.

“It will be nice to create a disability desk office in all the state ministries and agencies and employ qualified PWDs as the desk officers to help mainstream disability issues in all their operations.

“These and many more are simple things you can do to mainstream PWDs in your governance and consequently reduce poverty in your State”, he added.

