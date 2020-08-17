EDO 2020: PDP accuses APC of printing illegal PVCs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN – AHEAD of the Edo State governorship election slated for 19, September 2020, the State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been involved in the printing of illegal Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) during the election.

Edo State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, who made the allegation at a press conference in Benin Sunday, said that the matter has been reported to security agencies and the police.

He said, “We have alerted the Police and security agencies on this illegal act, but nothing has been done about it. Nobody has been arrested. We are using this medium to alert Nigerians and the entire world of what is happening in the state”

Nehikhare accused the APC of trying to stoke violence in the state with a view of having the election postponed by INEC, saying that the PDP will not dance to the tune played by the party.

However, reacting to the allegation, APC State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Chris Azebamwen said, “It is a mark of ignorance for PDP’s Chris Nehikhare to accuse leaders of APC of criminally printing PVCs. Any politician who does that will be wasting his/her time and money because INEC’s card readers will reject the fake PVCs.

“PDP leaders are trying to distract and deceive Edo people and other Nigerians about their plot to rig the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, but it will be an exercise in futility.

“Edo residents and other Nigerians should ignore the antics, propaganda, misinformation and disinformation of Chris Nehikhare and other members of PDP”

