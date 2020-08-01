Edo 2020: Ovia-North East PDP form formidable front for Obaseki’s reelection

Kindly Share This Story:

Leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ovia North East Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State have expressed optimism that Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, will be reelected for a second term in office on account of the administration’s sterling performance across all sectors of the state, noting that they are anxiously waiting for the September 19, 2020 governorship election to win all their units for the PDP.

The leadership of the party in Ovia-North East gave the assurance during a meeting in Benin City, the state capital, called to reconcile members of the party. The party also welcomed new members from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the LGA, with a charge to ensure reelection of Governor Obaseki.

While briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, a party chieftain, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, said the differences which had existed among party members in the past have been resolved, adding:, “The PDP in Ovia North-East is more united than ever to ensure victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has positively impacted on the lives of the majority of Edo people.

“The essence of the meeting was to reconcile the two factions within the PDP and the incoming members from the All Progressives Congress (APC). But then our goal is to put God first; we know and are convinced that when we are united under God, we shall succeed and win the forthcoming election.”

Also, a former Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Levis Osaretin Agbogun, said the party was pleased with Obaseki’s developmental strides and has agreed to project him strongly for a second term so that he could complete the good work he started.

Agbogun noted: “The leadership of Ovia-North East PDP after the previous integration meeting came here to put our heads together and come up with a robust strategy on how to deliver Governor Godwin Obaseki. As an individual, l carried out performance evaluation on this present administration and I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that this administration has done very well.

“The achievement of the governor can only be described in superlative terms. As you know, the principal purpose of government is the welfare of the people. It is that welfare that gives meaning to governance. The governor has promoted the welfare of Edo people beyond appreciable level and we must give him a second term to continue with this good work.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender issues, Efosa Uyigie, said the meeting means a lot to her, considering the caliber of people that moved from the APC to PDP, adding: “ It gives me the assurance that Ovia North East is united. We have integrated very well. A testimony that Obaseki’s victory in Ovia-North East is certain.”

