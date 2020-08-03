Edo 2020: Obaseki warns of stiff penalties for violence perpetrators

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enoghalase – Benin

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election slated for September 2020, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has reassured that his administration remains committed to the protection of lives and property of citizens across all communities of the state and warned that perpetrators of violence in the election in the state will be delt.

Obaseki, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, warned those intended on disrupting public peace that he is determined in his resolve to carry out his primary responsibility of maintaining order and protecting lives and property as the Chief Security Officer of the state.

He said the state government will not spare any individual or group of persons caught sponsoring or perpetrating violence with the intent on creating a sense of tension and crisis in and around the state.

He said, “With heightened political activities, we are witnessing a very disturbing increase in the incidence of violence, vandalism and thuggery in the state.

“I condemn in very strong terms the display by thugs at the gate of the Palace of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin on the 25th of July, 2020. It was reprehensible and an embarrassment to the state.

“Our revered monarchy represents our essence as a people for which we are very proud. We must all respect this institution and insulate it from partisan politics because it precedes us and will succeed us.

“Government will not stand idle and watch thugs overrun the state, cause chaos, and go scot-free, without consequences. In the same vein, the destruction of billboards and vehicles with insignia of certain political parties will not be taken lightly, as the democratic process would not be undermined with intimidation and violence to cow voters.”

“I want to assure the citizens of Edo State, that the State Government has the capacity to enforce its laws, to maintain order and secure lives and property”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

