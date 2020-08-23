Breaking News
Edo 2020: Obaseki vows to tame aggressors

Obaseki rounds off campaign in Edo North, vows to end godfatherism
Governor Godwin Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, seeking re-election in the September 19 Edo governorship election, says he is determined to deal with thugs that may be used to disrupt the elections.

He spoke in his ward — Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state — during his electioneering in the area.

He said although he had received intelligence report to suspend his campaign in Opoji, he decided not to succumb to threats.”

“While I urge PDP members and supporters not to succumb to threats, we will tame the lions and tigers in Edo with relevant laws of our country,” he said.

He assured residents of the area that “adequate security would be provided on election day.”

Obaseki also assured the people of the area of the construction of the Opoji-Irrua road that would attract more development to the area if re-elected.(NAN)

