Edo 2020: Obaseki, PDP plotting implication, arrest of APC leaders

…APC running out of ideas—Nehikhare

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged plans by Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to arrest its leaders over staged kidnappings in Edo State and then blame the APC for the disappearances.

A statement by the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki said Obaseki is already intimidating the Police to join in the plot by arresting and remanding APC leaders over the staged kidnappings to prevent them from continuing their grassroots mobilization of voters.

The statement read: “We have been made aware of plans by the outgoing Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his party, the PDP, to stage kidnappings of some of their members across the state and blame the APC for their disappearance.

“We have confidentially obtained the list of some PDP members penned for the fake kidnappings in Edo South Senatorial District and the proposed cash allowance the Governor is offering them in exchange for their cooperation in the reprehensible plot.

“We are also aware that Mr. Godwin Obaseki is already mounting pressure on the Police to play along in this shameful plot.

He has requested that they commence arrest of our leaders across the state and keep them in detention over the fake kidnappings just to keep them out of circulation and prevent them from continuing their grassroots mobilization of voters.

“This desperate and disgraceful plan was borne out of the Governor’s frustration with his repeated failure to inflict harm on APC leaders through his hired thugs who he continues to illegally funnel arms and cash as motivation to unleash mayhem, especially in APC strongholds in Edo State.

“Some of the PDP members whose purported kidnap will be staged are already informing their families and close friends of their brief disappearance in the coming days, encouraging them not to worry, and familiarizing them with the timeline prepared by Mr. Godwin Obaseki, including media charades meant to whip up sympathy.”

But reacting to the allegation, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare denied the allegation.

He said: “APC is always coming up with what PDP is planning, are they in PDP to know what PDP is planning? Are they part of the plan, how did they get this information that PDP wants to stage-manage kidnaps? It is the cry of a drowning man, APC is drowning and it is coming up with all manner of narratives to fill up media spaces.

Their campaign is a failure, their message is not being listened to by Edo people so they think that by raising alarm and trying to cause chaos in the state so that the election can be postponed because that is what they desire to get. If they don’t have anything to say, I think the media should ignore them.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, and the Commissioner of Police, Johnson are yet to pick their calls.

