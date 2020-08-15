EDO 2020: NCP deregistration by INEC unacceptable – Pastor Omoragbon

Kindly Share This Story:

…says elites in APC and PDP are enemies of democracy

The governorship candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in Edo State, Pastor Peters Osawaru Omoragbon, has berated Nigerian elites in political parties, describing them as the greatest enemies of Democracy in Nigeria.

In a release to the media, he said the nation was relieved by the bold statement and ruling of the Appellate Court with competent jurisdiction and jurisprudence on August 10, 2020, when it overruled INEC on its de-registration of 74 duly registered political parties in Nigeria including the National Conscience Party (NCP), the oldest political party today in Nigeria and the party that got the land-mark judgement of the Supreme Court of November 8, 2002.

Omoragbon stated that the judgement held eighteen years ago made it possible for parties like the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the political party of the current President of Nigeria that later merged with Action Congress of Nigeria, the All Nigeria Peoples Party, and a faction of All Progressive Grand Alliance to form the All Progressive Congress (APC) in February of 2013.

“To the National Conscience Party and I, one of the governorship candidates in the forthcoming elections in Edo State, the unanimous ruling as delivered by the President of the Appeal Court in Abuja, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem is highly commendable and demonstrated that Nigeria still have many judges of honour and integrity left in them. That is the Rule of Law and not the reign of tyranny and authoritarianism,” he stated.

Omoragbon disclosed that less than 24 hours of the ruling of the Court of Appeal, INEC through its officer-Mr Festus Okoye indicated its desire to challenge the ruling of the Court. This action calls for question: Whose interest is being served by the actions or inactions of INEC in the current political dispensation? The answer is not far-fetched, the elites in the big parties.

He referred to Arowolo and Aluko, (2012), in their paper ‘Democracy, Political Participation and Good Governance in Nigeria which postulated that, it is the responsibility of the elites to design policies of their own choice that hinged societal progress and stability as a function of the elites’ initiative. The paper, Omoragbo said, went further to identify that the civil unrest being experienced in Africa and Europe’s advancement cannot be separated from the activities of these elites in these areas.

“According to Arowolo and Aluko, (2012), ‘the fact that Nigeria is oscillating between democratic stagnancy and governance backwardness is reflexive of the elites’ pursuit of personal aggrandisement and promotion of egocentricism rather than altruistic policies, that are nationalistic and ‘peoplecentric’ in nature, whose objective primarily is designed to engage the citizenry and serve the interest of the people and the community’, he quoted.

“The Supreme Court knows that it is not about INEC, but about the soul of this nation and democracy. I think Nigerians are tired of the continuous absurd behaviour of our elites and their ‘selected’ members at the National and States assembly.

“May I remind INEC and the elites to take time to read and research evidence-based materials by Nigerian Scholars on good governance to realize what Arowolo and Aluko, (2012) alluded to, when they made it very clear that democracy is not all about elections, rather it goes beyond opportunity of election.

“For democracy to evolve good governance, it must be liberal and participatory. In this sense, Liberal democracy entails not only free and fair elections in terms of voting administration, it requires a more comprehensive fairness of political competition embodied in the concept of a just and open competition.”

He added that in a liberal democracy, the electoral arena is open, and the playing field is reasonably level. Only in a free society with opportunity of free participation and respects for citizens’ rights can good governance be achieved. “True democracy places emphasis on freedom, and open competition, popular and meaningful participation, responsiveness, transparency and accountability. Freedom to organise, freedom to protest anti-people policies and freedom to demand and assert citizens’ rights and interests, freedom of the press to report, investigate and expose government policies and actions without fear or favour,” says Omoragbon.

He urged INEC to respect and obey the Appeal Court ruling by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, by reversing on the illegal de-registration of 74 political parties. Secondly, to include his name and that of his party on the list of candidates for the governorship election in Edo State come September 19, 2020. According to him, any deviation from this reality would mean that INEC will be conducting another election after September 2020, because the party shall resort to Court.

