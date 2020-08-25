Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

Immediate past Deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Pally Iriase, the chairman of Owan East local government area, Andrew Osigwe and Edo State Commissioner for Education, Jimoh Ijegbai have engaged in verbal war as Iriase called on security agencies to urgently check the acts of violence being perpetrated by agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the council ahead of the September 19 Governorship election in Edo state.

In a statement, Iriase who is the secretary of Edo State APC Campaign Council alleged that agents of the PDP led by Osigwe disrupted campaigns in Otuo, Arokho and Ihievbe when the All Progressives Congress went for campaigns.

For instance, he said the primary school that Governor Godwin Obaseki used in Otuo was denied the APC.

The statement read: “They have embarked on violent acts of brigandage and intimidation to scuttle the scheduled ward to ward rallies in Owan East LGA this Tuesday.

“At Ihievbe the Chairman led hooligans to destroy the podium, the chairs, and canopies at the premises.

“APC leaders in the area had avoided public school fields and paid for the foreground of the Catholic Church as the venue, yet Obaseki’s agents went on the orgy of destruction in that church premises.

“At Otuo, APC sought to use the same primary school field that Gov Obaseki and the PDP used for their rally over a week ago but the Governor’s hooligans led by the Council Chairman came to disrupt preparations, chanting war songs.

“At Arokho, the same gang of hoodlums chased away the workers preparing the podium in the same school field used by Obaseki and the PDP barely a week ago.

“These acts of violence, intimidation, and provocation are being perpetrated by Gov Obaseki because he knows that his lies and press propaganda have failed and the people have rejected him for non-performance.

“We are hereby making a clarion call to the security agencies to help Edo State and indeed Nigeria to maintain democratic values during this election.”

But Osigwe said both Governor Obaseki and himself are law-abiding citizens of the state and the country and therefore cannot be involved in any act of violence.

“My governor and I are law-abiding citizens, we will never do such a thing even when they came to Afuze and they did their local government rally, they did not apply for the stadium yet I allowed them to use it. On his part, Ijegbai alleged that it was APC thugs hired to attend their ward campaign that orchestrated violent attacks over money.

He said the state government had banned the use of public schools for any political activities in the state which he alleged the APC flouted.

“APC’s allegation is completely rubbish. As Commissioner of Education, we have banned the use of public schools. When I heard that they had mounted their podium I called the headmaster and the Divisional Police officer. It was APC people that removed their podium themselves and there was no fight at all.”

Vanguard

