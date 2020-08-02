Edo 2020: My ‘SIMPLE’ agenda realistic, achievable – APC gov candidate

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo, says his ‘SIMPLE’ agenda is specific, realistic and achievable.

Ize-Iyamu said this on Saturday in Benin at an interactive session with media practitioners in the state.

He explained that the ‘SIMPLE’ agenda encapsulated the area of focus of his administration if he won the Sept. 19 election.

According to him, the acronym ‘SIMPLE’ stands for Security, Infrastructure Development, Manpower Development, Public/Private Partnership, Leadership by example and Employment creation.

The governorship candidate also said that the agenda, which had been put into a book form, was also a ‘SMART’ document.

“By this, I mean it is Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and of course Time-bound,” he said.

Ize-Iyamu explained that he decided to document his agenda for the people of the state to see, so that he could be held accountable should he derail from his promises after winning the election.

According to him, a government must be accountable and transparent, and as such, those who want to govern must put what they want to do for the people in black and white.

He added that so much could be done by any government that was focused, committed and dedicated to ensuring better life for the people of the state.

The APC candidate noted that it was not enough to start a project but to see to its end.

“So we are looking at what we can achieve in four years, because a governor’s contract in office is for a period of four years,” he said.

Ize-Iyamu maintained that his motivation for running for the office of the governor of Edo was to make a difference.

He, however, called for partnership with the media for a change in the narratives.

According to him, the media should be in serious partnership with government so as to act as checks and balances on the government on behalf of the people.

Similarly, Mr Peter Esele, an APC Chieftain and former ally of Gov. Godwin Obaseki, has stressed the need for the people of the state to believe in Ize-Iyamu’s ‘SIMPLE’ agenda, saying it was about the simplicity that life was all about.

“To solve societal problems, you must come around to look at things the way they ought to be. This is because the fabric of the society is built on simple things of life,” he said.

The former labour leader urged the media to constantly hold leaders and politicians accountable for promises made during electioneering and their parties’ manifestoes.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: