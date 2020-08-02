Edo 2020: My opponents distracted me from my 2016 agenda – Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has said one of the reasons he lost the 2016 governorship election was because he was distracted by his opponent from his agenda and he was busy responding to the criticisms against him.

Ize-Iyamu stated this when he had an interactive session with journalists where he also carpeted the current administration of under-spending in security despite increasing the monthly security vote from what it inherited.

He said Edo state remains the least spending state on security in South-South despite its enormous security challenges stating several states that have invested in the acquisition of tracking devices to track criminals.

He said: “I allowed myself to be distracted with the insults and blackmail by the opposition and so rather than spending time to talk about my manifesto, I spent a lot of quality time trying to answer those critics and even blackmail but I have learnt, I realised that it was to distract me from selling myself.

“The person that was running then and even now, had no agenda so it was clever to distract me from talking about my own but this time I said I will not be distracted, I will make Edo people know that those who want to run for office must tell Edo people in black and white not just verbal promises that can be denied tomorrow. It should be in writing, what do you want to do for Edo people that is why we have to come up again with this SIMPLE agenda.

“I am told now that the governor has come out with something they call MEGA (Making Edo Great Again): interesting but before we can talk about it, let him admit that for the past four years, he had no manifesto because nobody knew about MEGA, for the past four years he was groping in the dark, he wasted the time of Edo people and now in the next four years, he wants to make Edo great again realising that nothing has been done and the issue is that will Edo people be ready to take that risk? A man who came in four years ago as a technocrat, a man who was in government and promised continuity, finished four years and had no single agenda.

“He came up with a funny name that will even make Edo people angry that after spending four years, after spending billions of naira that you want to make Edo great again. What have you been doing in the past four years? Making Edo useless?”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: