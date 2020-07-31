Edo 2020:  My loyalty to Obaseki sacrosanct, says Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has said his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki is sacrosanct, even as he urged the public to disregard the ongoing propaganda that he is on warpath with his boss.

Shaibu accused former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his protégé, Ize-Iyamu, of conducting their political affairs as a primitive war.

He described the allegation that he is on warpath with his boss over issue of funds as reckless, unguided and efforts to mislead people by those who are afraid of the unity that exists between him and his boss.

In a stamen by Benjamin Atu, Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on media, Shaibu said: “This Machiavellian system of politics, where all forms of wizardry tactics are deployed both through fair and foul means, will certainly achieve the opposite result.”

He cautioned the authors, sponsors and those with “unprecedented capacity for lies and blackmailing to tread cautiously” and advised them to first “engage their brains before putting their mouth and pen into forward gear”.

The statement condemned the misleading story and online publication against the personality of the Deputy Governor by persons described as “miscreants and mischievous elements sponsored by hopeless and helpless political jobbers and merchants.”

Describing the publication against the Edo Deputy Governor as a malicious and devilish campaign of calumny, the statement noted that the plot of the enemies of the state is to create disagreement between the Deputy Governor and his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

It stated that their efforts are instead achieving the opposite result and that “the more the blackmailing, the stronger the bond between the Governor and his most dependable deputy.”

Comrade Philip Shaibu vowed that his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki will remain sacrosanct, saying that both Adams Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu have, through their publication, revealed their wish and their wish will never happen.

He said: “Politics has a way of letting you know the inner recess of the human mind.

“My loyalty to Governor Obaseki is sacrosanct and not debatable. No amount of blackmail or propaganda can stop me from serving the interest of the Governor and Edo people.

“I am solidly with Governor Obaseki. It is a joint ticket and we will make sure we win the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.”

He called on the people of the state to disregard ongoing rumor and warned them to “expect more of this kind of propaganda from these characters that didn’t wish us well.”

The statement then called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to take a closer look at the intentions of purposes of these miscreants and mischievous elements and ensure that the perpetrators are decisively dealt with.

