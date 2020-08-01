EDO 2020: My loyalty to Obaseki is sacrosanct ― Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu has called on members of the public to disregard the ongoing propaganda that he is on a warpath with his boss, even as he accused former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and s Ize-Iyamu of conducting their political affairs as a primitive war.

He described the allegation that he is on warpath with his boss over the issue of funds as reckless, unguided and efforts to mislead people by those who are afraid of the unity that exists between him and his Boss.

“This Machiavellian system of politics where all forms of wizardry tactics are deployed both through fair and foul means will certainly achieve the opposite result,” Shaibu said.

The Deputy Governor cautioned the authors, sponsors and those with an unprecedented capacity for lies and blackmailing to tread cautiously and advised them to first engaged their brains before putting their mouth and pen into forward gear.

A statement made available to the media by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor, Mr Benjamin Atu, condemned the misleading story and online publication against the personality of the Deputy Governor by persons described as miscreants and mischievous elements sponsored by hopeless and helpless political jobbers and merchants.

Describing the publication against the Edo Deputy Governor as a malicious and devilish campaign of calumny, the statement noted that the plot of the enemies of the State is to create disagreement between the Deputy Governor and Governor Godwin Obaseki, but their efforts are instead achieving the opposite result and the more the blackmail, the stronger the bond between the Governor and his most dependable deputy.

“My loyalty to Governor Obaseki is sacrosanct and not debatable. No amount of blackmail or propaganda can stop me from serving the interest of the Governor and Edo people.

“I am solid with Governor Obaseki. It is a joint ticket and we will make sure we win the September 19th Governorship election in Edo State” Philip Shaibu declared.

He called on the people of the state to disregard ongoing rumour and warned them to: “Expect more of this kind of propaganda from these characters that didn’t wish us well.

The statement then called on the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to take a closer look at the intentions of purposes of these miscreants and mischievous elements and ensure that the perpetrators are decisively dealt with.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: