Edo 2020: Lawmaker denies collecting bribe to remain in APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo II in the state house of assembly, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje has denied the allegation by the Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu that he demanded money to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP just as he also debunked the statement that he later collected N40 million to remain in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Shaibu reportedly made the allegation when he went to campaign in Ososo which is the home town of the lawmaker.

Agbaje was among the three current sitting lawmakers that have pledged their support for the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

A statement yesterday by Agbaje accused the deputy governor of resorting to “dangerously cooked up lies unbefitting and unbecoming of a holder of that high office” as a cover-up for unfulfilled promises made to Ososo people who he said voted them massively four years ago.

He challenged Shaibu to mention what they have done for the people.

Agbaje said, “Even if there’s nothing to campaign with, lying is not integrity. Deputy governor, I never demanded any money from you nor did I receive any money from my party. My conscience can never be for sale. It would have been better if you tell Ososo people what you have done for them”.

The lawmaker urged his teeming supporters and constituents to ignore such cheap lies.

The lawmaker had last Friday in Igarra while addressing his supporters pledged his support for Ize-Iyamu.

He said, “The only time I can remember that I was a true House of Assembly member was the first year and five months and that was when Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was governor. In that one year and five months, Adams Oshiomhole approved our constituency projects.

“I cited one in Ward One, (Town Hall), the second one in Ward 8, Enwan Mixed Grammar school and the third one in Ososo comprehensive High school; they are all there, uncompleted.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: