Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu receives blessings from Ojirua of Irrua

The Ojirua of Irrua, HRH Williams Okuagban Momodu II, has condemned the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, over the vandalization of the Edo State House of Assembly complex last week.

He described the incident, which saw unknown persons embark on the removal of the roof of the Assembly and other acts of vandalism, as sad and a waste of government resources considering that state funds would be spent on repairs and rebuilding efforts.

The traditional ruler said this while receiving the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Edo Sept. 19 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in his palace on Tuesday.

In his words, “I welcome you, my Governor. Your visit here is just to further familiarize yourself with our people as have already been chosen.”

“Not too long ago, I watched on television as the President handed over the party’s flag to you. I wasn’t there but what I did in my room was to clap my hands.”

“This is our son, he is going to be the next Governor. I am the owner of Esan land. I will be celebrating 50 years on the throne next year June, I am sure this Governor, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, is going to be my chairman.”

HRH Williams Okuagban Momodu II commended Ize-Iyamu for the presentation of his documented manifesto, stating that anyone desirous of leadership must present a manifesto and roadmap to inspire trust and give room for assessment.

On his part, Ize-Iyamu expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler and the people of Irrua for their acceptance. He promised to run an administration respectful of traditional institutions and partner with all traditional rulers to address the security challenges of the State.

