Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu promises to reopen College of Agriculture, Agenebode, assures farmers of new link roads

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the APC in the Edo Governorship election, has promised to reopen and revamp the College of Agriculture, Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Council of the state if elected Governor of Edo State in September.

He gave the assurance while campaigning in Agenebode on Wednesday, criticizing the Obaseki-led administration for closing the college despite its immense education and economic benefits to the people of the council.

His campaign in the council began with a visitation to the Palace of the Okumagbe of Weppa Wano Kingdom, where he received the blessings and prayers of the traditional ruler, HRH George Egabor.

In his words, “we will continue the good work the former Governor of Edo, Comrade Adams Oshiomole started in the state under the APC.”

“My priority for this local government if elected Governor is to reopen and revamp the college of Agriculture here because I know the importance of education to the economic development of a community.”

Ize-Iyamu also promised to boost agriculture in the council, specifically through the reduction of post-harvest losses through the construction of link roads to aid the transportation of harvests to markets and other processing centers.

“We will reconstruct roads in Etsako East, especially the Okpella roads. We will also partner CBN to provide loans for our farmers to boost food security in the state just as Kebbi and Ebonyi States are partnering with local farmers to boost local rice production.”

He accused Obaseki and the PDP of oppressing and cheating the people of Edo State and urged them to vote for the APC in overwhelming numbers to enjoy the dividends of democracy and usher in a new, responsible, and sincere government.

“PDP has oppressed Edo people, PDP has cheated Edo people, so it will be an error to vote for the party come Sept. 19.”

Ize-Iyamu’s running mate, Hon. Gani Audu, also gave assurances that the SIMPLE agenda contain realistic plans and policy to engender inclusive growth and development in all 18 LGAs of the state.

“This election is about replacing darkness with light as well as replacing arrogance with humility,” he said.

Other APC leaders present at the campaign rally in Agenebode included former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial district, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, and Col. David Imose, APC Chairman, Edo State Chapter.

