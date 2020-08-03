Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu promises legitimate jobs for youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Edo Guber election, has assured voters that his administration will end the menace of thuggery in Edo State through the creation of jobs and rehabilitation of young persons without skill and education for proper reintegration into the society.

Ize-Iyamu who gave this assurance while receiving PDP decampess from Ovia North East LGA, said the problem of thuggery can be conclusively solved with adequate rehabilitation and provision of legitimate jobs and engagement.

He dismissed rumors that he was supportive of thuggery, stressing that only assigned government officials wearing uniforms will be permitted to collect taxes.

In his words, “I don’t support thuggery and the oppression of our people, only government officials wearing uniforms will be permitted to collect taxes when voted into office.”

“We must look for jobs for the thugs in the motor parks and markets. You cannot solve one problem and create another problem in the long run”, he said.

Ize-Iyamu also promised the decampees that his administration will revamp the Colleges in the LGA and ensure the inauguration of all members-elect denied representation by the incumbent because, without effective representation of the State in the legislative arm, development cannot take place.

