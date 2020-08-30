Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu laments poor infrastructure in Okpella

Kindly Share This Story:

…assures resident of positive change

By Olayinka Ajayi

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Edo Governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Sunday, assured residents of Okpella that his administration would ensure the development of the community with resources generated from its solid minerals and other resources if he is supported to win the election.

He said this while addressing members of the traditional council of Okpella in the Palace of the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in continuation of his ward-to-ward campaign.

He lamented the infrastructural decay in the community despite its natural resources and gave assurances of a new lease of life under his administration.

“I felt sad when I drove through Okpella to this Palace, this is one community that God has blessed and it provides huge revenue to Edo Government.

“This community should not be neglected like this in terms of infrastructural development. I assure you that things will be done differently in my administration; I will repair your roads and provide other critical infrastructure necessary for the attraction of investments to develop the community.

He urged residents to usher in a government that would be alive to their needs by electing the APC at the polls on the 19th of September.

Former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who also spoke at the Palace said the APC made the choice of Pastor Ize-Iyamu as its candidate to bring about positive change and put a stop to the anomalies and incompetence of the incumbent.

“We want a positive change in Edo that is why we are projecting and supporting Pastor Ize-Iyamu as a party and as citizens concerned with the development of our state.

“We built some schools in Okpekpe and started a road project here with the assurance that my predecessor will complete it. But for the past four years, the road project has been abandoned.

“My successor promised to build more schools but he hasn’t done that; he also promised to employ more teachers but he has not done that.”

