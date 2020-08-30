Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu, Audu, Oshiomole get honorary titles in Etsako

Kindly Share This Story:

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Edo Governorship election, has received another honorary title as Chief Okhumaivior of the South East Uneme Clan in Etsako East Local Government Council, Edo State.

The honorary title was conferred on him by the Oliola of Uneme-Uzanu and the head of the South East Uneme clan, Benjamin Ikani, in respect of his contributions.

His running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, and former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole were also recipients of honorary titles when the APC ward-to-ward campaign team visited the Uzanu palace on Saturday for royal blessings.

The traditional ruler offered his blessings to Pastor Ize-Iyamu and the APC while also appealing for the creation of a political ward in the clan for effective representation and the deployment of teachers to government-owned schools in the area to improve learning if the party emerges on the 19th of September.

In his address, Ize-Iyamu restated his commitment to ensuring inclusive governance and the development of all parts of the state. He also promised to raise the standard of education obtainable in the state and address the challenge of teacher shortage with new recruitments.

Ize-Iyamu had earlier visited the Ogie Eppa of Weppa clan, HRH Moses Akpamuka Etsu, where he sought and received his blessings and prayers.

The candidate assured the traditional ruler and the residents of the community that his administration will ensure the immediate installation of functional transformer for stable power supply and provide quality roads to complement its other farmer support programs for easy access to markets.

Former Edo Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who also spoke at the palace said the choice of Ize-Iyamu as the candidate of the APC was informed by his track record of responsible and accountable leadership, and the readiness to serve the people of Edo State.

He berated the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki for betraying the trust of the people by refusing to continue with the achievements of the previous government as promised.

Kindly Share This Story: