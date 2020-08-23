Edo 2020: It’s time for Orhionmwon LGA to produce Governor – Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate for the Sept. 19 governorship election in Edo, says it is the turn of Orhiomwon Local Government Council to produce the next governor of the state.

The All Progressives Congress candidate made the assertion on Saturday during his electioneering at Iyoba Ward 4 and Ugboko Ward 5 of the local government area.

Ize-Iyamu, who hails from Orhionmwon local government area, said: “God has given us the nomination; it’s just for you to vote for APC on Sept. 19.

“We are looking for 100 per cent votes from these wards; we want to win the 12 wards in Orhionmwon.

“I am not happy with the poor development in the council and I promise to provide the basic amenities in the council if I become the Edo governor.

“One of the first things I want to provide in this council is electricity because power supply promotes development.

“I will also ensure that the Benin-Abraka Road that transverses this council will also be reconstructed,” he said.

Also speaking, Adams Oshiomole, former APC National Chairman, said that Ize-Iyamu had the agenda that summarised the problems of Edo as well as proffer solutions to the problems.

“If you vote for your son, he will build standard roads in this community.

“You have a duty to bring a man who is God-fearing to take over the affairs of the state come Nov.11, 2020.

“He will bring back Edo to the part of development,” Oshiomole said.

Earlier, Ize-Iyamu visited the Palace of Ogierhiakhi Ogiugu, the Enogie of Ugo-Niyekorhiomwon, Orhionmwon, where he sought his royal blessings.

