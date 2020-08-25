Edo 2020: Iriase urges security operatives to curb acts of violence perpetrated by politicians

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase on Tuesday alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are unleashing violence in Edo State and desecrating democratic values ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Iriase alleged that Obaseki and his agents took to violence and other acts of intimidation because he (Obaseki) knows that his lies and press propaganda have failed and the people have rejected him for non-performance.

In a statement issued to newsmen, he said, “The Governor and his agents led by the Council Chairman of Owan East LGA has since yesterday 24/8/20 embarked on violent acts of brigandage and intimidation to scuttle the scheduled ward to ward rallies in Owan East LGA today 25/8/20.

“At Ihievbe the Chairman led hooligans to destroy the podium, the chairs and canopies at the premises. APC Leaders in the area had avoided public school fields and paid for the foreground of the Catholic Church as venue, yet Obaseki’s agents went on the orgy of destruction in that church premises.

“At Otuo APC sought to use the same primary school field that Gov Obaseki and the PDP used for their rally over a week ago but the Governor’s hooligans led by the Council Chairman came to disrupt preparations, chanting war songs.

“At Arokho, the same gang of hoodlums chased away the workers preparing the podium in the same school field used by Obaseki and the PDP barely a week ago.

“These acts of violence, intimidation and provocation are being perpetrated by Gov Obaseki because he knows that his lies and press propaganda have failed and the people have rejected him for non-performance.

“We are hereby making a clarion call to the security agencies to help Edo State and indeed Nigeria to maintain democratic values during this election”.

Kindly Share This Story: