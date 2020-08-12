EDO 2020: INEC, groups task youths on violence, wider participation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-city

The Resident Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commissioner, INEC in Edo state, Dr Johnson Alalibo, yesterday called on youths to shun violence which he said was the only guarantee for a free, fair, credible, and peaceful election in the state.

Alalibo disclosed that in the last one month, he had not slept, in order for the activities and processes before, during, and after the crucial election to be smooth.

The INEC chief stated this yesterday as a guest of honour during the “Vote Not Fight Campaign,” organised by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) in Benin City. He said: “To promote democracy, we must promote peace. In Edo State, we have started seeing untoward activities by political actors and operators.

“The youths are more vulnerable to be used for electoral violence. If we want a free, fair, credible, and peaceful election in Edo State on September 19, the youths must shun violence during the campaigns and the poll.

“The politicians should avoid offensive language in their jingles and campaigns. To deepen democracy, the election must be devoid of violence.”

Meanwhile, INEC, European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EUSGDN) and European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) has called on young female voters to be actively involved in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

At a workshop with the theme, ‘Awareness Creation for Young Female Voters Towards the 2020 Governorship Election in Edo State’, held yesterday in Benin, Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, Elder Etim Umoh said that the youth especially the females cannot be left out of an election generating so much interest in the country at large.

While admitting that the signals emanating from the state were not too good, Umoh noted that INEC’s mission is to keep on improving the quality of election in the country. He, however, urged the youths especially the females to contribute their quota to the development of the process.

