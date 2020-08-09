EDO 2020: Impeach Obaseki now, ex-reps member tells Edo lawmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A former House of Representatives, Hon. Sunday Karimi has said that the impasse in the Edo state House of Assembly was due to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s overbearing attitude and complete disregard for Nigeria Constitution, which makes the governor deserving of impeachment.

The ex – reps member, therefore, urged the members of the Edo State House of Assembly to immediately impeach the governor in order to serve as a deterrent to other governors who wantonly breach the nation’s constitution with impunity.

Karimi, a two-term Reps Member, who made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, said, “A situation where a governor will take laws into his own hands and, stop duly elected legislators from being sworn in to perform their constitutional responsibilities for eighteen months, such governor’s needs to be taught a lesson for his reckless abuse of power.

“Any attempt to muzzle the legislature is tantamount to killing the nation’s hard-earned democracy. The abuse and autocratic disposition of Governor Obaseki must not be allowed to go unpunished.”

The impeachment according to Karimi who was a member of the sixth and seventh National Assembly, and Represented Yagba Federal Constituency, will be a good lesson for democracy, “It will be an oversight and rewarding impunity of the highest order if an autocrat brazenly renders the Nigerian constitution useless, he should not be allowed to go scot-free.

“Governor Obaseki is not fit to be in power, must be impeached; to serve as deterrent to others and to protect the nation’s democracy.”

Hon. Karimi also lends support to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami’s call for the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to provide security for the 18 members of the Edo State House of Assembly to hold plenary within the Assembly complex.

Vanguard News Nigeria

