Edo 2020: Group protest against PDP over alleged violence

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

A political pressure group; Joint Forces for the Defense of Democracy in Edo (JFDDE) yesterday staged a protest in parts of Benin City protesting what they alleged is violence being perpetrated by suspected thugs they said were being sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They said the arraignment and subsequent remand of seven persons over possession of firearms during the recent crisis involving the state house of assembly complex was an indication that the PDP was behind the violence.

The group which consisted of various youths protested to the High Court premises and Edo state command of Nigerian Police with placards reading different inscriptions like “election nor be war” , “put an end to election violence”, “Edo election must be violence-free” and other written words.

Spokesperson of the group, Felix Isere Esq. said: ” We are to let the police know that the people involved in the criminal act are named by high power PDP members who are sponsoring them.”

“We hope the police would do everything possible no matter how powerful they’re to bring them to book. We are here to tell police that the coming election, the way the PDP are going, that they intend to harass, victimise and intimidate all Edo people using armed thugs.”

“We want to appeal to the Nigerian police that those persons arraigned and facing trial must stand firm and ensure they don’t compromise. We called on the judiciary who represents the common man to ensure Justice prevails.”

“As a pro-Democracy group our duty is to ensure a free e fair election. The members of the PDP arrested must be used as a deterrent to other people .”

Also speaking, Comrade Kola Edokpayi, said it is very clear “things are falling apart in Edo state because of an election.” He accused the politicians of arming Edo youths because of the election.

In his response, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare dispelled the allegation saying “Members of the group should look inwards and towards the APC who are known for hiring thugs and procurement of arms. The PDP and its candidate are known for peace and have been preaching peace since the campaigns; we cannot indulge in any acts of hiring thugs for violence or procurement of arms.” He said.

