Edo 2020: Group condemns Buhari’s endorsement of Ize-Iyamu

On 12:55 pmIn Newsby
N700m fraud case: Buhari aware of PDP’s vicious attack against me, says Ize-Iyamu
Ize-Iyamu

An anti-corruption group known as ‘Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria’, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the Edo Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu less than 24 hours after he endorsed him at the President Villa, Abuja.

The group criticized Buhari’s endorsement of Ize-Iyamu, noting that he may not be aware of Ize-Iyamu’s court case.

Recall that Ize-Iyamu together with Dan Orbih, erstwhile State chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the state Chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi, former Deputy Governor of Edo, Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Erimuoghae-Anthony are being tried on charges bordering on an alleged N700 million money laundering case filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In view of that the spokesman of Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria, Lawrence Chukwu, Saturday condemned the photograph Buhari took with Ize-Iyamu intandem with his endorsement.

In a petition sent to Vanguard, the group said since Buhari came out and took photograph with Ize-Iyamu and one other governor, it only shows that corruption is celebrated in Nigeria.

Vanguard

