Edo 2020: Gov. Obaseki describes destruction of his commissioner’s house as barbaric

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday in Udaba, in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state, described as barbaric the recent alleged destruction of the building belonging to his Commissioner for Youth, Mr Damian Lawani.

Obaseki stated this shortly after he was conducted round the vandalised building by Lawani.

He said: “What happened here is quite disturbing, we got a reported couple of weeks ago and the matter was reported to police in the state. It is quite disturbing.

“This is clear evidence of an attempt on the life of my Commissioner for Youth. This matter has been reported and I understand that investigation are ongoing.

“When you recall the alarm raised by the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, over the weekend that some persons were identified as hired assassins who had been brought into Benin.

” It gives us a call for concern that these investigations are taking unnecessarily long.

“We will continue to pursue peace. We will continue to try and use the apparatus of the state and I hope that those involved, those who have the responsibility to provide security understand the dangers they are putting the state into.

“If they continue to turn a blind eye to the violence being perpetrated by some powerful people in this state, nobody should blame the people of this state if they have to resort to self -defence,” he said

