Edo 2020: Flag-off campaign shows party’s total support for Ize-Iyamu – APC

The State Media Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election has said its campaign flag-off rally, attended by numerous Governors of the platform of the APC and other leaders of the party, was a display of the party’s unity and consensus to ensure the victory of its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, at the polls.

Mr. John Mayaki, the Chairman of the Media Campaign Council, in a statement released on Sunday said the comprehensively peaceful rally showed that Pastor Ize-Iyamu has obtained the favor and love of the people and will coast to victory on the 19th of September.

He said: “Our great party, the APC has continued on its exemplary path with a campaign flag-off that only excites admiration and awe. With the comprehensively peaceful rally which drew an enormous crowd of loyal supporters after our candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, received the endorsement of the President, we have set off a campaign that is certain to bring success and victory on the 19th of September.”

“A rare kind of unity and consensus factored the rally as it converged Governors elected on the platform of our great party who vocally reiterated their support and eagerness to ensure the success of the APC and the emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the next Governor of Edo State.”

“The leaders of our party in Edo State were delighted to receive Governors Mai Mala Buni (Yobe State), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Deputy Governor, Chief Edwin Onoja (Kogi), and other leaders of our party including Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister Rotimi Ameachi, Minister Timipre Sylva, and Minister Uchechukwu Oga.”

“The flag-off entailed, also, a remarkably successful outing at the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, where, having fulfilled the necessary traditional requirements, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu obtained the royal blessing which his opponent, the outgoing Governor Obaseki, failed to receive having forgotten the necessary ingredients needed for the ceremony in the usual sloppiness and disorganization that rendered his administration impotent and a complete failure.”

“The flag-off rally, through its peculiar characteristics of peace, unity, large crowd turn-out, and people-centered approach, recalls the historical electoral display of 2015 that saw President Muhammad Buhari coast to victory, riding on a nationwide support novel in Nigerian politics. The same President gave his blessings, endorsing Pastor Ize-Iyamu, and beginning the plot and setting of a similar story of eventual success preceded by a long and repeated attempts.”

“For Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the sail has set, and the winds seem aright for sure victory. Through a modern and inclusive engagement so far, he has obtained the favor and love of the people, and by the significant flag-off event yesterday, the APC will no doubt reclaim Edo State.”

Vanguard

